JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has passed a resolution urging the federal government to reconsider its listing of marijuana as a controlled substance.
The resolution also asks the federal government to respect the state’s authority to regulate the use, production and distribution of marijuana in Alaska.
The House voted 37-0 Monday to accept changes made by the Senate. The Senate passed the resolution unanimously earlier in April.
Alaska voters in 2014 approved legalizing recreational use of marijuana by those 21 and older. Marijuana remains illegal at the federal level.
