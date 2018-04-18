JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has passed a school funding bill.

The measure covers two years. But the second year of funding, along with an additional $30 million, hinges on passage of separate legislation that would establish structured draws from the Alaska Permanent Fund to help pay for government.

First-year funding, which takes effect July 1, comes with no strings.

Some House majority members have resisted passing a permanent fund bill. The majority has wanted a broader plan to address Alaska’s budget deficit than using permanent fund earnings.

Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, a majority coalition leader, said a “yes” vote on the education bill wouldn’t obligate anyone on the separate permanent fund legislation.

The Senate included the contingency language in the version of the school bill it passed. The House signed off Wednesday.