JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has confirmed Gov. Bill Walker’s Cabinet picks.
Walker had nominated Sheldon Fisher as revenue commissioner; Mike Navarre as commerce commissioner and Leslie Ridle as commissioner of the Department of Administration. All three were confirmed during a joint session of the Legislature on Tuesday.
There was some debate over Fisher’s nomination.
Democratic Sen. Bill Wielechowski said policies supported by Fisher were too friendly toward the oil and gas industry. But Sen. Anna MacKinnon said Fisher is a man of integrity who speaks the truth.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- Trump blasts Mueller probe as 'attack on our country'
Lawmakers also confirmed health commissioner Valerie Davidson as the lieutenant governor successor. She would become lieutenant governor if that post became vacant. State law calls for a governor to make such an appointment.