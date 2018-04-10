JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has confirmed Gov. Bill Walker’s Cabinet picks.

Walker had nominated Sheldon Fisher as revenue commissioner; Mike Navarre as commerce commissioner and Leslie Ridle as commissioner of the Department of Administration. All three were confirmed during a joint session of the Legislature on Tuesday.

There was some debate over Fisher’s nomination.

Democratic Sen. Bill Wielechowski said policies supported by Fisher were too friendly toward the oil and gas industry. But Sen. Anna MacKinnon said Fisher is a man of integrity who speaks the truth.

Lawmakers also confirmed health commissioner Valerie Davidson as the lieutenant governor successor. She would become lieutenant governor if that post became vacant. State law calls for a governor to make such an appointment.