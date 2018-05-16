JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature offered an amendment that preserves the ability of the state’s craft distilleries to serve mixed drinks.

The Juneau Empire reports mixers must be nonalcoholic, but the amendment, offered by Democratic State Rep. Adam Wool, nullifies a legal ruling that would have canceled distilleries’ cocktails this summer.

The legislature also declined to cut serving sizes at Alaska breweries and distilleries.

Alaska lawmakers also grandfathered the alcohol licenses of several small roadhouses and motels, and extended the operations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board through 2022.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com