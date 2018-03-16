JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has passed a spending bill intended to cover some of the more pressing unexpected costs for the current budget year.

The bill includes $45 million for Medicaid payments to providers through mid-May and comes amid ongoing debate over cost concerns with Alaska’s Medicaid program.

The bill includes about $24 million to address a previous shorting of funds for the state ferry system and about $18 million to cover increases in the prison population and inmate health care.

The package passed the Senate on Friday after previously passing the House. It will next go to the governor.

There are other current-year costs that have yet to be agreed upon. Lawmakers also have yet to finalize budgets for the spending year that starts July 1.