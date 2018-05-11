JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has passed a measure aimed at paying off the state’s oil tax credit obligations through bonding.

Legislators also approved a package aimed at addressing crime concerns.

The bonding bill passed despite constitutional concerns. Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth has said there isn’t a constitutional problem.

The Senate passed the bonding measure Friday; it previously passed the House.

Lawmakers are trying to finish their work by this weekend.

A tentative deal has been struck on an operating budget but must be approved by the House and Senate.

The House was working on its version of the capital budget Friday.

Whatever version advances from the House Finance Committee will go to the House for consideration. If it passes, the Senate will have to decide whether to accept the House’s version.