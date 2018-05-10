JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska House and Senate negotiators are nearing agreement on a state operating budget.

A conference committee finalized most items that were still in dispute during a meeting Thursday morning. That includes settling on an additional $10 million for the University of Alaska system and additional public safety and law enforcement positions.

The House initially proposed a $19 million increase for the university system above what Gov. Bill Walker proposed, while the Senate initially proposed a $5.5 million increase.

Committee leaders hope to reach agreement on the remaining items later in the day.

Whatever is agreed upon will be sent to the full House and Senate for consideration.

The operating budget is one of the last major items remaining in the extended legislative session, which lawmakers are hoping to end soon.