ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker accused by several women of inappropriate behavior has bucked his party’s leadership and refused to quit.

State Rep. Dean Westlake announced late Tuesday he will not resign from office. The Democrat from the western Alaska community of Kotzebue announced his decision amid calls for him to resign from leaders of the House majority and the head of the state Democratic Party.

Olivia Garrett, a former legislative aide, complained to House leadership last spring about two instances of unwelcome physical contact from Westlake. She recently went public after she had not been told how the matter was handled.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that six other female aides said Westlake acted inappropriately toward them or made them feel uncomfortable. The paper said those women asked to not be identified.