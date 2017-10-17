JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge in Alaska has struck down as unconstitutional a law requiring that primary election candidates be registered members of the party whose nomination they’re seeking.
The decision comes in a case brought against the state by the Alaska Democratic Party.
The party is seeking to allow politically unaffiliated candidates to run in its primaries.
In a written decision Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg says that by not allowing unaffiliated candidates to participate in party primaries, the state is restricting the party’s attempt to appeal to independent voters.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Seattle leaders look to push 'refresh' button with Amazon
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Body of missing Lynnwood boy, 6, found in dumpster; relative in custody
- Boeing rivals Airbus, Bombardier join forces on CSeries jet seen as threat to 737
The decision could be appealed.
State Department of Law spokeswoman Cori Mills said by email that the state is reviewing the decision.
The party’s push for letting nonaffiliated candidates in its primaries predates the 2016 U.S. Senate race.
Politically unaffiliated voters comprise the largest voting bloc in the state.