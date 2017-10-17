JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge in Alaska has struck down as unconstitutional a law requiring that primary election candidates be registered members of the party whose nomination they’re seeking.

The decision comes in a case brought against the state by the Alaska Democratic Party.

The party is seeking to allow politically unaffiliated candidates to run in its primaries.

In a written decision Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg says that by not allowing unaffiliated candidates to participate in party primaries, the state is restricting the party’s attempt to appeal to independent voters.

The decision could be appealed.

State Department of Law spokeswoman Cori Mills said by email that the state is reviewing the decision.

The party’s push for letting nonaffiliated candidates in its primaries predates the 2016 U.S. Senate race.

Politically unaffiliated voters comprise the largest voting bloc in the state.