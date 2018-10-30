FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has issued its first air quality alert for the North Pole area after the role was stripped from the borough earlier this month.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the alert from the state Department of Environmental Conservation states that air quality in the North Pole area will be moderate with periods being “unhealthy for sensitive groups” Wednesday through Friday afternoon.

The department defines sensitive groups as children, elderly and people with heart or lung disease.

The alert notes that the area will be “poor to very poor for dispersion” of fine particulate pollution.

Voters in the Oct. 2 election took the alert duty away from the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

