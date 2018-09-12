JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska environmental managers have issued notices to eight cruise ships for violating air quality standards during the summer cruise season.
The Juneau Empire reports the state Department of Environmental Conservation found nine violations this year, the highest number of violations since 2014.
Officials say four violations were found on Holland America Line ships, Princess Cruises had two, Royal Caribbean had two, and the Norwegian Cruise Line had one.
The department will forward the violation notices to the state Department of Law for further action. Violations could result in fines as high as $46,000.
Monitors at cruise docks measure the emissions from the ships through visual tests of opacity.
Ed White, manager of the cruise ship monitoring program, says most of the violations occurred in Ketchikan.
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com