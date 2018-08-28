ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The incumbent in an Alaska state House district surged ahead in a close race Tuesday with the count of absentee ballots, some of which were fraught with irregularities.

Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux of Anchorage trailed her Republican opponent by three votes after the Aug. 21 Alaska primary election with absentee and questioned ballots to be counted. Those broke her in favor, 158 votes for her compared to 36 for Aaron Weaver.

State election officials threw out seven applications for absentee ballots requested in the names of dead people. Two additional absentee ballots were rejected after voters said they didn’t vote.

Election officials found 26 ballots with authenticity issues. Those were counted and will be verified Saturday. However they have been kept separate from other ballots in case of legal challenges.