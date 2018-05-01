JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A school safety resolution sparked emotional debate in the Alaska House Tuesday, including over whether to support allowing teachers with concealed-carry permits to bring guns to work.

The resolution expresses House support for training for school employees. It also supports mental health services, and greater access to public safety officers or other security measures.

But it comes with no funding.

Rep. David Eastman, the lone vote against the resolution, unsuccessfully proposed an amendment that sought to express support for allowing teachers with valid concealed-carry permits to exercise that permit on school grounds.

Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky choked up as she described being a student in Bethel during a fatal 1997 shooting.

Alaska’s education department plans to review current school safety measures and hold a school safety convention with school district officials.