FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say an Alaska tribal leader has been killed and a suspect has been charged.

The Daily News-Miner reports that 43-year-old Melissa Erickson, president of the Healy Lake Traditional Council, was found dead Friday night outside of the suspect’s home with an ax near her. Witnesses say Erickson and 35-year-old Sidney Randolph Huntington left a party together that night.

Troopers flew to Healy Lake, a community of 13 people east of Delta Junction, the night of the party. They reported finding blood-soaked clothing in Huntington’s residence.

Huntington was charged Saturday with first-degree murder. Court records say he told authorities that “all he remembered was drinking and blacking out.”

He is being held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center on $600,000 bail.

