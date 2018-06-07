HONOLULU (AP) — Two senators from opposing parties say are introducing a bipartisan bill that would strengthen the United States’ missile defenses against North Korea.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, announced their bill Thursday.
Schatz says the bill beefs up a missile defense system to better protect his state of Hawaii, Sullivan’s state of Alaska and the U.S. mainland. Schatz says he supports diplomacy with North Korea but it’s necessary to also “plan for the worst.”
Sullivan says the bill would authorize the development and deployment of space-based sensors. He says the measure helps protect against an “ever-evolving missile threat.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Missing woman, dead man found in storage facility in Alabama
The bill also includes a focus on working with allies to share missile defense capabilities and calls for more rigorous testing.