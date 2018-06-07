HONOLULU (AP) — Two senators from opposing parties say are introducing a bipartisan bill that would strengthen the United States’ missile defenses against North Korea.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, announced their bill Thursday.

Schatz says the bill beefs up a missile defense system to better protect his state of Hawaii, Sullivan’s state of Alaska and the U.S. mainland. Schatz says he supports diplomacy with North Korea but it’s necessary to also “plan for the worst.”

Sullivan says the bill would authorize the development and deployment of space-based sensors. He says the measure helps protect against an “ever-evolving missile threat.”

The bill also includes a focus on working with allies to share missile defense capabilities and calls for more rigorous testing.