JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaskans filed into the governor’s mansion for treats and a handshake with Gov. Bill Walker during the annual holiday open house on Tuesday.
The holiday-season open house is a longstanding tradition, dating back more than a century.
Walker was joined by his wife, Donna, Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott and Mallott’s wife, Toni, in greeting visitors ushered in from the cold. Inside was a long table with cookies and other sweets, as well as ginger bread houses.
Mallott says the Christmas tree came from Yakutat, where he is from.
Walker says he enjoys meeting the youngsters who come through, though he says he knows he and the lieutenant governor are not necessarily the draw for them.
He says he’s glad to be a part of the tradition.