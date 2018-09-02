JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — It is already against the law in Alaska to text while driving. It also soon may be a crime to talk while behind the wheel.
The Juneau Empire reports Gov. Bill Walker signed legislation last week that could keep Alaska drivers from driving and talking on the phone.
The bill allows boroughs and cities to prohibit drivers from using their cellphones in school zones. The ban doesn’t become effective unless a borough passes an ordinance implementing the ban.
Ordinarily, Alaska law prohibits boroughs and cities from approving ordinances that change traffic laws. This bill defines an exemption.
The exemption doesn’t allow boroughs and cities to prohibit hands-free cellphone use, and it only covers someone driving a car. A borough or city can’t penalize you for talking on your cellphone while your car is parked, for example.
