ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker opposes the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, and says a thorough review of allegations against him needs to take place before a confirmation vote.

Walker is concerned a lifetime appointment for Kavanaugh would threaten key protections for health care, labor and tribal self-determination, which he considers critical for Alaska.

Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott said Thursday that violence against women is epidemic in Alaska.

They say they don’t “condone placing someone into one of nation’s highest positions of power while so many key questions remain unanswered.”

Walker spoke about Kavanaugh to U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, on Tuesday. His spokesman didn’t elaborate on what was said.

Murkowski, a moderate, hasn’t indicated how she might vote.