ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has picked a former state senator who was once a subject of a corruption investigation by federal authorities to work in his administration.

Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner tells Alaska’s Energy Desk that former state Senate President Ben Stevens will serve as one of the Republican governor’s three policy advisers, focusing on transportation, legislation and fishing.

Stevens served five years in the state Senate. He didn’t seek re-election in 2006 amid a federal investigation.

The FBI had raided Stevens’ office and those of at least five other state lawmakers that summer.

The attention on Stevens was focused on his consulting work for oilfield services company Veco.

Prosecutors never charged Stevens, and he denied any wrongdoing.

Stevens didn’t respond to a request for comment by Alaska’s Energy Desk.