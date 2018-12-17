ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration says the new Alaska governor is learning more about the $43 billion liquefied natural gas project before he sets a course.
Brett Huber, the Republican governor’s senior policy adviser, tells the Anchorage Daily News that Dunleavy “will withhold judgment” on the project until the “administration can fully understand the costs, risks and potential benefits.”
The project includes an 800-mile (1,287-kilometer) pipeline to move North Slope gas to an ocean port, aiming to target the Asia market for most sales.
Dunleavy’s new administration last week rolled out a budget that keeps former Gov. Bill Walker’s proposed $22 million on gas line spending.
Laura Cramer, deputy director of the state Office of Management and Budget, says the budget proposal is a starting point for discussions with the Legislature.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com