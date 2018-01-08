JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state Sen. Mike Dunleavy says he will resign his seat to focus on running for governor this year.
Dunleavy, a Republican, says the best way for him to advocate for his constituents’ values is to devote his full time and attention to ensuring that a new governor is elected.
A Dunleavy campaign spokeswoman says the resignation will be effective Jan. 15.
Dunleavy was elected to the Senate in 2012.
Most Read Stories
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider
- Eastside home prices break record; Capitol Hill area hits $1 million median
He left the Republican-led Senate majority last year over concerns that more had not been cut from the budget. He also didn’t support a proposed change to how Alaska Permanent Fund dividends are distributed.
Dunleavy’s departure means the House and Senate both will have to fill vacancies.
Democratic state Rep. Dean Westlake resigned last month amid accusations of inappropriate behavior.