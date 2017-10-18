JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska says it has received another extension to comply with national proof-of-identity standards.
The state says it received from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security an extension through Oct. 10, 2018. The state Department of Administration says military bases and other federal facilities will accept Alaska-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards during that period.
The commissioner of the Department of Administration, Leslie Ridle, says in a release that the extension will provide time to complete upgrades necessary for the state to begin producing cards that are compliant with the federal REAL ID law.
State legislation passed earlier this year lets Alaskans choose whether to get a compliant ID.
Alaska expects to begin producing REAL ID-compliant cards in January 2019.