ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A police manhunt in northern Alaska has ended with the arrest of a man accused of fatally shooting a one person and injuring two others at a gathering to celebrate his 27th birthday.
North Slope Borough policed announced Tuesday evening that Asiagin Ahmaogak had been apprehended. Police did not immediately respond to requests for further information Wednesday.
Ahmaogak is charged with second-degree murder and assault in the Sunday morning shooting in Utqiagvik (ook-GAR’-vik), formerly known as Barrow.
A criminal complaint says Ahmaogak shot three people after he was kicked out of the residential gathering for brandishing a gun while people were drinking.
The court document says Ahmaogak shot Edmund Siologa, Elizabeth Bordeaux and Masteredseed Vondincklage and left.
Siologa died at the scene. The other two were taken to a hospital.