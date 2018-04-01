Share story

By
The Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has announced that a proposal to open a salmon hatchery on Baranof Island has been rejected.

The Juneau Empire reports that the March 29 rejection ended a disagreement between Juneau businessman Dale Young and the residents of Baranof Warm Springs.

The springs are home to a small, seasonal community of about a dozen cabins at the southern tip of Baranof Island — known for its numerous hot springs and scenic waterfalls.

Jim Brennan, who has owned a cabin there since the 1950s, said the hatchery would have been “way out of whack with the scenery and recreational values of the bay.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Young could not be reached for comment.

___

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

The Associated Press