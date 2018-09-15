ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Federation of Natives says it does not support President Donald Trump’s pick for the empty U.S. Supreme Court seat.

Alaska Public Media reports the Alaska Federation of Native said in a Wednesday statement that it opposes Brett Kavanaugh’s statements and decisions on Native right cases.

The federation is also concerned that Kavanaugh is more conservative than the current justices whose positions on Native rights could be disastrous for Alaska.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has received strong support in the past from the federation, has met with Kavanaugh and said she would be mulling over his record.

Murkowski’s position on abortion and reproductive issues makes her a key vote in Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The moderate Republican senator has not indicated how she might vote.