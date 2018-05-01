JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is expected to receive federal help in combatting drug trafficking.

The federal Office of National Drug Control Policy says areas around Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau have been designated as high-intensity drug trafficking areas. A map depicting the designation area covers much of Alaska.

The designation will allow the state to receive federal help in coordinating drug control efforts.

Jim Carroll, the office’s deputy director, says the designation will help the state address areas of concern, such as its ports of entry.

Michael Gottlieb, national director of the high-intensity drug trafficking area program, says Alaska submitted a petition for the designation in January.

All 50 states now have areas covered by the program, which aims to assist in coordination among law enforcement agencies in areas considered drug trafficking regions.