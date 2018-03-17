JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials say the Alaska Division of Elections has certified a ballot initiative that aims to strengthen state law that protects salmon habitat.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports the Yes for Salmon initiative could appear on the ballot for either the primary election in August or the general election in November, depending on when the state Legislature ends its session and how the state Supreme Court rules.

The state is challenging the ballot initiative in court, claiming the measure is unconstitutional.

Sponsors of the initiative say the measure received nearly 42,000 signatures, more signatures than what was required to put an initiative before voters.

The coalition Stand for Alaska was formed to oppose the initiative.

Group member Kati Capozzi says the measure is poorly written and could lead to unintended consequences.

