ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Transportation seized several political campaign signs last week in Anchorage, sparking protests and outrage from candidates and campaign officials.

The Anchorage Daily News reports transportation officials say the signs were illegally placed along state roads and causing safety hazards for drivers.

But state inventory indicates no signs for Gov. Bill Walker were seized in the sweep, leaving some political figures questioning the timing. Walker is up for re-election this fall.

The Walker campaign says it received no advance notice or special treatment but spotted orange tags on the signs and reacted quickly to move them.

Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy says the sweep was motivated by a “proliferation” of illegal signs on state roads, despite state and federal laws against outdoor advertising in Alaska.

The Alaska primary election will be held Aug. 21.

