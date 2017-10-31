JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker is creating a special team to recommend ways to address climate change, saying Alaska, with its vast coastlines, is on front lines.

No money is attached to the administrative order Walker signed Tuesday, and he said it is unclear who will pay to relocate villages being nibbled away at by erosion.

But he hopes to focus more attention on climate change and to create a map for addressing its effects.

The team created by the order will be led by Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott.

Its membership is to include up to 15 public members from groups with a stake in the issue, include representatives from the private sector, indigenous organizations and local governments.

It also will include members from the university system and various state agencies.