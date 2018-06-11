Share story

By
The Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Some Alaska students recently wrapped up a weeklong summer program that gives them the opportunity to take on hands-on challenges that encourage problem-solving, teamwork, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Juneau Empire reports students from kindergarten through sixth grade participated in Camp Invention from June 4-8 at Thunder Mountain High School in Juneau.

Camp Invention Director and Thunder Mountain High School teacher Adriana Northcutt says the program is a good way to keep kids excited about learning.

The program mostly focuses on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and how it applies to the real world.

The program also offers older students the chance to help teach as camp interns.

