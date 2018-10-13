PALMER, Alaska (AP) — Officials of an Alaska borough have spent more than $2 million in recovery efforts after a cyberattack paralyzed its computer systems for weeks.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the attack in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough took out 650 desktop computers and servers three months ago, knocking offline everything from landfill receipts to borough email.

Now borough administrators are asking the borough’s government to move $1 million into emergency reserves to help cover the costs.

The request is for $500,000 from a repair and renovation reserve and another $500,000 from a capital expenditures reserve.

Borough IT director Eric Wyatt says the money is paying for recovery — “cleaning” virus-infected computers and servers — but also improving the security system with upgrades deferred in past years.

The Matanuska-Susitna Assembly will meet Tuesday night.

