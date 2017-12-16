JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Board of Fisheries is considering a proposal by four fishermen looking to open a squid fishery in southeast Alaska.

The Juneau Empire reports that the four fishermen say warmer waters in Alaska have brought plenty of squid, making it possible to begin catching and marketing them.

Department of Fish and Game Regional Coordinator Karla Bush said in a Thursday phone interview that the four fishermen already have commissioner’s permits that allow them to test a market squid fishery in southeast Alaska.

One permit was issued in 2014, and three more permits were issued this year.

The four fishermen have yet to find a density of squid worth fishing.

The board will discuss the proposal at their meeting on Jan. 11-23 in Sitka.

