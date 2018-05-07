KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Part of a bill introduced in the Alaska Legislative session would increase the price municipalities pay for their license plates.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Sunday that the bill, sponsored by a House committee, would remove an exemption for municipalities that currently has them paying $10 per vehicle. That price would increase to $100 per vehicle.

The bill includes a number of other adjustments for the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles, including a $5 fee for driver knowledge tests, repealing permanent vehicle registration for vehicles that are at least 8 years old and increasing the age for free senior identification cards from 60 to 65.

Municipalities have objected to the bill. Alaska Municipal League Executive Director Kathie Wasserman says she didn’t find out about the bill until the last minute.

___

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com