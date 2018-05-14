ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One of four young men charged with murder in the 2016 death of their classmate has gone to trial.

KTUU-TV reports that the trial for 18-year-old Erick Almandinger began Monday.

Almandinger and three others face the more serious charge of murder, while a fifth man faces charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Prosecutors in court said that Almandinger played a critical role in the murder of David Grunwald, regardless of who pulled the trigger.

Almandinger’s defense argued that Almandinger’s only crimes were committed after the murder, that the murder weapon was not his and that he was too scared to stop Grunwald’s murder from happening.

Grunwald was reported missing by his parents on Nov. 13, 2016. His body was found Dec. 2, 2016, near Palmer.

___

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com