SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An activist who has criticized Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush’s oversight of a $450 million renovation of the Alamo has announced a longshot bid to take Bush’s job.

Rick Range is a retired teacher and firefighter and an amateur historian. He worries that the multi-year Alamo revamp will downplay the importance of the 189 Texas defenders killed there during the 1836 battle. Some of them were slaveholders, and Range fears sanitation of Alamo history for “political correctness.”

He was beginning his campaign for the Republican land commissioner nomination Wednesday outside the Alamo.

Bush, whose grandfather and uncle were president, says the Alamo overhaul aims to make Texans even prouder of the shrine’s history. Bush is expected to cruise to re-election for a post he first won in 2014.