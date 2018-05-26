BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tourism spending in Alabama reached an all-time high with a record 26 million travelers visiting the state last year.

Al.com reports that $14.3 billion was spent on tourism in 2017. The report, unveiled by Gov. Kay Ivey through a state Tourism Department release, says Alabama’s tourism industry grew by seven percent, or $1 billion.

Jobs created through tourism increased by nearly 7,400 to 186,900 in 2017. The state numbers are about double the U.S. Labor Department estimate of 89,640 travel-related jobs in Alabama as of 2016.

Baldwin County had the most tourism spending with $4.4 billion. Jefferson County had the state’s highest growth in the tourism industry at 9.8 percent.

Ivey said the growth in Alabama’s tourism industry saves state residents from having to pay an additional $467 in taxes.