MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment rate is holding steady at 3.7 percent.

The governor’s office says the state’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate for February was unchanged from the January number.

The rate represents 80,865 unemployed people in the state, while nearly 2.1 million are working.

The state’s unemployment rate is well below last February’s rate of 5.3 percent, and it’s also below the national jobless rate of 4.1 percent.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.1 percent. Cullman County is second at 3.6 percent.

Wilcox County in rural west Alabama has Alabama’s highest jobless rate, 10.5 percent. Clarke County is next at 8 percent.