MOULTON, Ala. (AP) — The body of an Alabama woman missing for nearly a month has been found in a forest.

News outlets cite a Winston County Sheriff’s Office release that says a private search party found the body of 55-year-old Jennifer Marshell White inside her vehicle in the Bankhead National Forest area Sunday. She was last seen on April 8. She was the wife of Moulton City Councilman Brent White.

Sheriff Tommy Moore says there were no signs of foul play. The body has been sent to the state forensics office.

White was found days after Moulton police were criticized for a Facebook post discussing White’s health and marital problems. Her daughter, Allison Hutto Cross, called the post “so disheartening and so unprofessional.” The police department later took down its entire Facebook page.