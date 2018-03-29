OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An Alabama woman has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison for her role in the robbery of a North Mississippi post office and the shooting of the postmaster during the crime.

Federal authorities say 36-year-old Angela Roy of Wilmer was sentenced Thursday to 270 months— consecutive 150-month and 120-month terms — for the Sept. 23, 2016, armed robbery at the Randolph Mississippi Post Office.

U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Roy for aiding and abetting in the armed robbery and discharge of a firearm during that robbery.

Evidence shows Roy contacted the post office to make sure it was open minutes before she and co-defendant Thomas Scott went to the building. Scott shot the postmaster while Roy waited outside.

The pair was arrested in Lockport, Louisiana, on Sept. 27 as they tried to flee to Texas.

Scott pleaded guilty for his role in the crime and was sentenced to 195 months in prison.