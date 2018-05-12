MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama health officials say they’ve identified an Auburn University student with a case of pulmonary tuberculosis.

The state Department of Public Health says they notified the school this week of plans to investigate and ensure that students and employees will be screened quickly to see if they were infected.

On Wednesday, the state and university began identifying students enrolled in classes, as well as faculty and staff, who might have been in close contact with the student.

Symptoms can include chest pain, chronic coughing, coughing with blood, chills, fever and loss of appetite.

Testing is scheduled to begin on Thursday.