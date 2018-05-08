MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama teen died from injuries suffered during a drive-by shooting last month.
WALA-TV reports that 18-year-old Jay’Marcus Jefferson was hit by two bullets while inside a house April 24, and died four days later in the hospital.
Jefferson’s dad, Reginald Jefferson, says a bullet also scraped Jefferson’s infant sister.
His grandmother, Charlotte Jefferson, says the family is taking comfort in knowing Jefferson’s organs were donated to seven people.
Further details haven’t been released.
___
Information from: WALA-TV, http://www.fox10tv.com/