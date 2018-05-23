TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tuscaloosa police say a substitute teacher is jailed on a charge of having a sexual relationship with a student.

A statement from police says 54-year-old Meta Lovely of Duncanville surrendered Wednesday. She is being held on $30,000 bond on a charge of having sex with a student less than 19 years old.

Lovely worked as a substitute teacher at Bryant High School.

Police say they were told about a possible improper relationship between a school employee and a student on May 2.

A lawyer representing Lovely, Mary Turner, says her client is innocent and “adamantly” denies the allegations.