MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court won’t transfer a defamation lawsuit against former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore by a woman who says Moore molested her decades ago.
The court on Friday denied Moore’s request to have the case heard in Etowah County instead of Montgomery.
Leigh Corfman accused Moore of sexually molesting her decades ago when she was 14. Moore has denied the allegations.
Corfman filed a lawsuit against Moore and his campaign, saying they defamed her as they denied the accusations during the Senate race.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Oatmeal, breakfast foods contain unsafe amounts of weedkiller, report says
- Aretha Franklin 'worked for me,' claims Trump. Did she?
- 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at 76 WATCH
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
Moore sought to have the case heard in Etowah County where he and Corfman both live.
Corfman was one of several women who said Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers.
Moore filed his own lawsuit against Corfman and the other accusers.