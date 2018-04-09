MOULTON, Ala. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Alabama has been charged with domestic violence.
Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell tells news outlets that a warrant for 33-year-old Blake Landon Burns was issued in connection with a reported family incident in June 2017. Burns was arrested on a misdemeanor third-degree domestic violence charge last Wednesday.
Mitchell says Burns has been suspended with pay. He’s been with the department since 2013.
It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
This is the second recent domestic violence arrest within the department. Chief of staff Timothy McWhorter left the department in February after he was arrested. Mitchell says the arrests are unrelated.