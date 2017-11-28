HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — For Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore, the path to victory in the Alabama Senate race could run through the middle.

To win against Moore, Jones must peel away some GOP support in the deeply red state. His campaign has run commercials of Republicans discussing their decision to vote for Jones. Meanwhile, Moore is counting on reliable GOP voters to send another Republican to Washington.

Moore was a polarizing figure in the state even before he was hit recently with allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Alabama Republican voters uncomfortable with Moore are facing a prickly choice of supporting their party or voting for Jones.

Kathie Luckie of Hoover said she typically votes Republican but is struggling with the decision of whether to vote for Moore or stay home.