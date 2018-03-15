MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Senate has delayed a vote on a proposed constitutional amendment changing the powers of Alabama’s Lieutenant Governor.
The amendment would remove the lieutenant governor as Senate President and make the primary responsibility to succeed the governor if he or she resigns, is impeached, or dies. It would also require the lieutenant governor to run on the governor’s ticket.
Sen. Gerald Dial, the Republican sponsor, Thursday said lieutenant governors use the job to campaign for governor. Critics said the bill would create “a hollow position.”
The position is currently vacant. Former Lieutenant Gov. Kay Ivey became governor last year after former Gov. Robert Bentley quit amid a sex scandal with an aide.
The bill faces little likelihood of passage before the session ends. Voters would decide whether to change the constitution.