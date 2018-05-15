RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Officials say an Alabama school system has spent more than $3 million on 44 new buses that will run on liquid propane instead of diesel fuel.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton told WAAY-TV on Tuesday the buses will also be equipped with cameras inside and out, but the most significant difference is their cleaner fuel. Hamilton says the propane will save the school system more than $1 per gallon in fuel.
Officials say the old buses will be sold and the new ones will be on the road for the next school year.
Information from: WAAY-TV, http://www.waaytv.com/