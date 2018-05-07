TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — An east Alabama school system is shutting down for the day as a precaution because of a threat.
WSFA-TV reports that officials closed schools in Macon County on Monday because of a threat posted on social media.
Sheriff Andre Brunson says the decision was made to close the county’s school in consultant with the superintendent, Jacqueline Brooks.
Brooks posted about the threat on Facebook, calling it “credible” but not explaining it further. She says the system’s switchboard will remain open for parents who have questions.
Macon County has about 1,900 students enrolled at seven schools.