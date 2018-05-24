MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A school district in Alabama is investigating after a video surfaced that reportedly shows a Jefferson Davis High School teacher making fun of a student.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the video captures a student alone in a classroom with a teacher while a woman narrates and taunts the student. The woman taunts the student for being alone. The man teaching the student laughs throughout the video at the woman’s commentary.

The woman narrating the video uploaded it to Snapchat. A woman who claims to be the student’s sister shared it online Wednesday and identified the narrator. Montgomery Public Schools Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter says the school cannot confirm the narrator’s identity until an investigation into the matter is complete.

___

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com