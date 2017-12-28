BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Publishers of a weekly newspaper in Alabama are buying three weekly newspapers on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Campbell Newspapers, which owns the Choctaw Sun-Advocate in Gilbertown, Alabama, announced Thursday that they are buying The Biloxi-D’Iberville Press, The Ocean Springs Record, and the Ocean Springs Gazette.
The sale will close on Tuesday. No price or terms were disclosed.
Bay Corp. is selling The Biloxi-D’Iberville Press and the Ocean Springs Record. James and Cindy Ricketts are selling the Ocean Springs Record.
The new owners plan to combine the two Ocean Springs publications as the Ocean Springs Gazette & Record, beginning with a Jan. 4 edition.
Tommy and Dee Ann Campbell, who own Campbell Newspapers, say the newspapers will be redesigned with more news, features and local editorials.